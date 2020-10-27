CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the southwest corner of the province as strong wind gusts carry the potential to cause significant damage.

As of 6:30 a.m., warnings are in place for the following regions where wind gusts may exceed 100 km/h Tuesday morning:

Wind gust readings in excess of 70 km/h have been recorded in the area as of 6 a.m.

Motorists should expect to encounter strong wind on highways in the area and are encouraged to drive to the conditions.

The gusts may cause damage to buildings and airborne items carried by the wind could potentially cause injury.

For up-to-date information on weather warnings in the province, visit Environment Canada's Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.