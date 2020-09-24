CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several sections of southern Alberta as strong wind gusts are expected to persist throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

As of 7 a.m., warnings are in place for the following regions:

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River

Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath

Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park

According to Environment Canada, southwesterly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected Thursday and there is a significant risk of wind-related property damage.

For the latest information on weather warnings and watches visit Environment Canada Public Weather Alerts for Alberta