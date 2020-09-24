Advertisement
Wind warnings issued in southern Alberta as gusts expected to near 90 km/h
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 7:05AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 10:29AM MDT
Wind warnings in Alberta as of 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 (Environment Canada)
CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several sections of southern Alberta as strong wind gusts are expected to persist throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
As of 7 a.m., warnings are in place for the following regions:
- Okotoks-High River-Claresholm
- Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River
- Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath
- Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park
According to Environment Canada, southwesterly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected Thursday and there is a significant risk of wind-related property damage.
For the latest information on weather warnings and watches visit Environment Canada Public Weather Alerts for Alberta