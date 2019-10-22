CALGARY – Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the southwest corner of the province ahead of late morning gusts that carry the potential to damage homes and trees.

As of 9 a.m., warnings are in place for the following regions:

M.D. of Pincher Creek

M.D. of Ranchland

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass (including Coleman and Frank)

Piikani Reserve

Waterton Lakes National Park

Blood Reserve 148A (including Standoff)

Cardston County

M.D. of Willow Creek

Environment Canada projects wind gusts could reach 100 km/h before the wind weakens Tuesday afternoon. The strong wind could potentially damage roof shingles, windows and tree branches.

CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says the gusts are being generated by the power of winds aloft and Calgary could see gusts between 50km/h and 60km/h Tuesday.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.