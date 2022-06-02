Windstorm disrupts traffic lights in northwest Calgary

Traffic lights in part of northwest Calgary were disrupted late Thursday afternoon due to a windstorm.

Calgary police tweeted at 3:48 p.m. that "A windstorm has led to significant damage to a power pole in the 7600 block of 110 Ave. N.W." It added that traffic lights in the area are not working.

Police asked that drivers be aware of the situation, treat intersections with no lights as four way stops, and take direction from officers on scene.

This is a developing story.