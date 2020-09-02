CALGARY -- We’re on our way to a small string of warm, stable weather, but to get there, we have to have ourselves a 'growing pains' day. That’s what’s in store for today.

High pressure aloft is setting up to slide in, but for today, we’re in that ridge’s exit region. That means that our upper airmass is out of the northwest, tossing a blast of northern wind at us, which will result in substantial gust periods in the 50 km/h range for Calgary. This could also help push a wave of moisture north of us on in, which would bring rain, but wouldn’t bring much in the way of accumulation.

Once we’re beyond the wind, we stay past it into the weekend, which cools off in a new wave of low pressure activity Sunday.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, windy, afternoon scattered showers are possible, then clearing

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7C

Thursday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: clear, low 9C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7C

Sunday:

Morning showers

Daytime high: 12C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6C

Michelle caught this shot at the Bowden Sunmaze, which may be a great option Saturday for the family!

You can submit your weather photos here.