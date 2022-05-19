Windy and rainy in Calgary overnight with possible flurries
UPDATE: The rain is here, and the projection for our peak hasn't shifted at all; your Thursday evening will offer the heaviest of these showers; the issue some models are struggling to digest is another, another lowering among a few models. That is to say, as Environment Canada's update suggests, that Calgary ends off with five to 10 millimetres by the day's end. An unfortunate turn, now that the system is officially tracking across the prairies. Some pockets of southern Alberta will still pop to 15+ millimetres, and there's an outside chance Calgary does it, too.
Temperature-wise, Friday improves, but a couple of models show some light snow showers leading the day off, in spite of an above-freezing low temperature. Mainly cloudy weather will add a dreary layer to the day, though we'll watch the rain abate earlier in the day, and the wind settle the heck down Friday evening. Overnight into Saturday, there is still a negative temperature in the forecast.
Which takes us to the weekend; I have made no major changes to the Victoria Day long weekend! I haven't had to. Our wind is calm, and our conditions are fair. Sunday still offers a small chance of thundershowers in the afternoon, with Monday clearing and warming some more.
MORNING EDITION: We're here – and we're still seeing a ballpark of 10 millimetres of rain for Calgary today, much of which will fall sideways this afternoon.
Wind gusts are expected to reach the 70 km/h mark, and going into the 80s is also a possibility as this system sweeps across the prairies. The heaviest rain will fall in its wake this afternoon and evening, carrying into Friday; as far as precipitation goes on that end, expectations have dropped off, reducing the Calgary region forecast to ~12 millimetres in total.
The Victoria Day weekend remains largely unchanged by any of these developments; northerly wind will subside as Saturday rolls through – some forecast models have dropped the Friday into Saturday overnight toward -3 C; I'll keep the updates coming tomorrow, but the early look may involve breaking out burlap for seasonal plants.
Afterward, we're into a temperature recovery; Sunday afternoon still has a chance of isolated thundershowers at this point, with Monday clearing up and warming above seasonal.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Thursday
- Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 2 C
Friday
- Mainly cloudy, morning showers
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low -1 C
Saturday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C
Sunday
- Building cloud, slight chance of evening thundershowers
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C
Monday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 7 C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy, chance of P.M. showers
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C
Today's pic is from Gerald, whose car tent felt the wrath of the wind gusts yesterday.
Viewer Gerald's wind damaged car tent.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Maud Lewis painting, once traded for grilled cheese sandwiches, sells for $350K
A painting by Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis that was once traded for a few grilled cheese sandwiches, recently sold for an astounding $350,000 at auction.
Charity calls on government to help resettle 300 LGBTQ2S+ Afghans trying to escape to Canada
A charity that focuses on helping LGBTQ2S+ refugees facing violence and discrimination internationally is calling on the Canadian government to partner with them to facilitate a way out for hundreds of Afghans who have reached out to them in desperation.
Prince Charles acknowledges suffering of residential school survivors
Prince Charles says he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were departing Canada with 'heavy hearts' and a deeper understanding of residential schools after their royal visit wrapped in the Northwest Territories.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
'Immediate crisis': EPS chief rushing more officers into downtown Edmonton
After outlining a violent 24 hours in downtown Edmonton, the city's police chief promised Thursday to scramble more officers into the core faster than previously planned.
-
2 men killed in separate Chinatown attacks, man in custody: EPS
Two men are dead after separate attacks in Chinatown on Wednesday, police said a day later.
Vancouver
-
Here's how you can save money on groceries while inflation is high
Many shoppers in Metro Vancouver are looking for ways to stretch their grocery budget as they deal with the rising cost of food.
-
Burnaby company granted Health Canada licence to produce 'magic mushroom' medicine
A small team of around 20 employees at Burnaby's Albert Labs recently received a Health Canada license to further pursue its work in producing psilocybin from mushrooms.
-
Wages vs. inflation: As costs rise, living wage advocates hope to see B.C. better address affordability
With Canada’s inflation rate hitting a 31-year high last month, people are paying a lot more for many basic needs including food and shelter, and wages have not kept up.
Atlantic
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian warships return to Esquimalt, B.C., after three-month operation
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport in Esquimalt, B.C., on Thursday following their participation in Operation Caribbe, a counter-narcotics mission led by the U.S.
-
Car travelling 185 km/h on Malahat impounded: RCMP
Two drivers were slapped with temporary driving bans and had their vehicles impounded for seven days after they were spotted speeding excessively on the Malahat highway, according to RCMP.
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in Nanaimo man's death
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing in the death of a man in Nanaimo, B.C., last month.
Toronto
-
Health officials discover nearly 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Details vanish from Ontario MPP investment property disclosures as their value skyrockets
An unpublished decision by a provincial watchdog has removed many details from view of the real estate investments of dozens of candidates vying for re-election, even as those assets surge in value to more than $36 million, a CTV News investigation has found.
-
Toronto vigil held for victims of Buffalo mass shooting
A vigil was held in downtown Toronto Thursday evening to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket and to denounce anti-Black racism.
Montreal
-
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
Legal community concerned about access to justice rights under Quebec's Bill 96
After protests in CEGEPs, health care and in the business world, the legal community is now expressing concerns about Bill 96.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Health-care professionals at the forefront of containing monkeypox’s possible arrival in Montreal say it’s too early to know just how far the virus has spread.
Ottawa
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
-
OC Transpo user says he was fired from two jobs because of cancelled and late buses
OC Transpo rider Max Well says he has lost two jobs after showing up to work late due to late or cancelled bus trips.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Truck v. Bridge: Recent incidents causing concern
There has been a number of local incidents where trucks have hit bridges within the span of just over a week and it is causing concerns for driving instructors, community members and police.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Ontario NDP leader sidelined with COVID-19, misses Sault event
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath was set to kick off her northern tour in Sault Ste. Marie this week. However, after testing positive for COVID-19, Horwath is in isolation and unable to attend in-person campaign events for the time being.
-
Students spruce up the grounds of the Walford retirement home in Sudbury
Grades 7 and 8 students at École St-Denis are paying it forward as part of a class project.
Winnipeg
-
Remains of women found in Winnipeg, victim of 'horrifically grisly' homicide: police
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.
-
Surgical procedures returning to 'pre-pandemic' levels in Manitoba
The taskforce aimed at reducing the surgical backlog in Manitoba says surgical procedures are consistently being performed at levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls Jason Kenney's resignation a 'loss'
Saskatchewan’s premier says Jason Kenney’s resignation from his post in Alberta is a “loss.”
-
Sask. WHL teams, talent ready for future after 2022 draft
The WHL U15 draft is the time where teams, players, families and fans can look toward the future of their respective franchises.
-
Fierce debates cap off Sask. legislative session
The spring session of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly came to a close on Thursday, wrapping up 10 weeks of fierce debate in the house.