Windy and rainy in Calgary overnight with possible flurries

UPDATE: The rain is here, and the projection for our peak hasn't shifted at all; your Thursday evening will offer the heaviest of these showers; the issue some models are struggling to digest is another, another lowering among a few models. That is to say, as Environment Canada's update suggests, that Calgary ends off with five to 10 millimetres by the day's end. An unfortunate turn, now that the system is officially tracking across the prairies. Some pockets of southern Alberta will still pop to 15+ millimetres, and there's an outside chance Calgary does it, too.

Temperature-wise, Friday improves, but a couple of models show some light snow showers leading the day off, in spite of an above-freezing low temperature. Mainly cloudy weather will add a dreary layer to the day, though we'll watch the rain abate earlier in the day, and the wind settle the heck down Friday evening. Overnight into Saturday, there is still a negative temperature in the forecast.

Which takes us to the weekend; I have made no major changes to the Victoria Day long weekend! I haven't had to. Our wind is calm, and our conditions are fair. Sunday still offers a small chance of thundershowers in the afternoon, with Monday clearing and warming some more.

MORNING EDITION: We're here – and we're still seeing a ballpark of 10 millimetres of rain for Calgary today, much of which will fall sideways this afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to reach the 70 km/h mark, and going into the 80s is also a possibility as this system sweeps across the prairies. The heaviest rain will fall in its wake this afternoon and evening, carrying into Friday; as far as precipitation goes on that end, expectations have dropped off, reducing the Calgary region forecast to ~12 millimetres in total.

The Victoria Day weekend remains largely unchanged by any of these developments; northerly wind will subside as Saturday rolls through – some forecast models have dropped the Friday into Saturday overnight toward -3 C; I'll keep the updates coming tomorrow, but the early look may involve breaking out burlap for seasonal plants.

Afterward, we're into a temperature recovery; Sunday afternoon still has a chance of isolated thundershowers at this point, with Monday clearing up and warming above seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 2 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, morning showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Sunday

Building cloud, slight chance of evening thundershowers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 7 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of P.M. showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C

Today's pic is from Gerald, whose car tent felt the wrath of the wind gusts yesterday.

Viewer Gerald's wind damaged car tent.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!