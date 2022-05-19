Windy and rainy in Calgary today

We're here – and we're still seeing a ballpark of 10 millimetres of rain for Calgary today, much of which will fall sideways this afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to reach the 70 km/h mark, and going into the 80s is also a possibility as this system sweeps across the prairies. The heaviest rain will fall in its wake this afternoon and evening, carrying into Friday; as far as precipitation goes on that end, expectations have dropped off, reducing the Calgary region forecast to ~12 mm in total.

The Victoria Day weekend remains largely unchanged by any of these developments; northerly wind will subside as Saturday rolls through – some forecast models have dropped the Friday into Saturday overnight toward -3 C; I'll keep the updates coming tomorrow, but the early look may involve breaking out burlap for seasonal plants.

Afterward, we're into a temperature recovery; Sunday afternoon still has a chance of isolated thundershowers at this point, with Monday clearing up and warming above seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Cloudy, rain, windy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 2 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, morning showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Sunday

Building cloud, slight chance of evening thundershowers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 7 C

Today's pic is from Gerald, whose car tent felt the wrath of the wind gusts yesterday.

Viewer Gerald's wind damaged car tent.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!