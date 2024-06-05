Windy and wild Alberta baseball game leads to final score of 31-26

A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.

Strong winds were the MVP for the Lethbridge Bulls' latest win in the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL).

The team was in Brooks playing against the Bombers at Elks Stadium on Tuesday evening and the visitors won the game with a score of 31 to 26.

The game's boxscore recorded the weather as sunny with "extreme west winds."

Those conditions, along with being the smallest ballpark in the WCBL circuit, led to both teams hitting far more runs than average.

By the first inning, the Bulls had six runs and Brooks had three.

The following inning, Lethbridge added 10 runs to its score.

The windy conditions in the small stadium contributed to 15 home runs over the four-and-a-half-hour marathon for both teams, which was a boost to the stats for the batters for both teams.

However, pitchers with both clubs saw their stats take a huge hit.

Brayden Dewitt with the Bulls got the win, but had an ERA of 20.25 for the game, allowing 14 hits and 14 runs for just over four innings pitched.