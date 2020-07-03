CALGARY -- It’s safe to say the city of Calgary hasn’t really had a full-on "break" in a while, if you considered yesterday’s 40 km/h gusts even a mild inconvenience. Today’s afternoon wind will be in the 50 km/h range. It would have been a swell morning for a Stampede Parade.

We’re not quite out of this trough yet. For a few days (including today), it opened us to southwesterly wind across the Rockies and the warmth that entails. We’ll be back to waves along the bottom of the trough, which will kick up a few afternoon storms off the foothills in the coming days.

Beyond… yeah, it’s back again. A few waves of showers are possible, which will take us out to at least Friday, brought on by a strengthening portion of this trough out over the Pacific. Rainy weather will continue!

Here’s the forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, breezy again

Daytime high: 23°

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 11°

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thundershowers

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: mainly clear, low 9°

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thundershowers

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: light shower chance, low 10°

Monday:

Partly cloudy, late-day chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 20°

Evening: showers, low 11°

Tuesday:

Showers

Daytime high: 18°

Evening: showers, low 10°

Today’s photo of the day was sent in by Dave of a wind farm near Pincher Creek!

