CALGARY -- Not a lot of people know it, but the golf course by the airport is back in business. Wingfield, formally known as Silver Wing, re-opened its fairways to golfers this year.

The previous owners filed for bankruptcy and the golf course lay dormant for nearly a year and a half.

The Fairway Group of Calgary took over the course and gave it the new name.

Randeep Mangat, one of the owners, said part of the reason for buying it was because he didn't want to see it gone forever.

"It was just a passion," Mangat said.

"You know we've been golfing for the last 15 years and that was the main reason that we wanted to have it for golfers."

Getting the course back to being playable was no easy task. There were a lot of challenges. Mangat said the grass hadn't been cut since it was shut down and nothing was maintained.

"A lot of work that we had to recut all the fairways to their old shape and all the greens were dry and were dead. So we had all 27 of them that we had to reseed.

"It was a lot of work," he said.

Wingfield is a 27 hole facility but only nine of the holes are open right now. The other 18 are still under construction.

For golfers like Dean Ratke, it's just nice to have another place to play and he appreciates all the hard work they've put in.

"Considering where it was at - I think it sat derelict for two years - it's amazing, they've done a fantastic job of bringing it back", Ratke said.

"Like it's a fun course to play."

And you can't beat the price point. To walk and play nine holes twice on the weekend it'll cost you $29.99, It's only $19.99 from Monday to Thursday.

Golfer Todd Day said it's a great deal.

"Good price, yes very good price," Day said, laughing. "The wife is happy with that price."

The crews are busy every day making improvements to the course. That includes the owners.

Mangat said it's a work in progress but hopefully golfers can see all the hard work they're putting into it and he's really looking forward to what it will look like next year.

"We just want this to be a great golf course where people can come and enjoy."

Prices will go up when the course goes back to being a 27 hole facility and all of the upgrades are complete.