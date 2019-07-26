The Springbank Airport is set to host its biennial airshow this weekend with the 2019 theme being 'a tradition of excellence' to honour Canada's strong military heritage.

Organizers say they strive to keep the airshow fresh.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better year, the first year," said Sarah Van Gilst, event producer. "With any event we worked out some kinks (and) the last show went really well. We’ve really got this thing figured out now, and how to do it well, so now we get to celebrate the milestone for the airport."

"We love being out here and working with the airport authority here”,

The show enjoys many Second World War aircraft from the Erickson Aircraft Collection south of the border.

Pilot David Reed is 31 years old and rated (certified to fly) on a number of the company’s vintage aircraft.

Reed says he likes to watch old war movies to see the planes in action and speaks with veterans who spent time at the controls in war time.

"For people who have never been around a World War Two airplane, it’s really a unique experience," said Reed. "They get to see a little bit into the past and what our forefathers really sacrificed."

The show is also helping celebrate the Springbank Airport’s 50th anniversary and the Canadian Snowbirds and a CF-18 fighter will take part.

The airshow runs on the afternoons of Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. For additional details visit Wings over Springbank.