Winning streak extends to 12 as Dawgs topple Bombers 10-0
The Okotoks Dawgs celebrated Canada Day at Seaman Stadium by winning their 12th game in a row, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-0.
Trent Lenhian, Aidan Rose, Noah Geekie and Nash Crowell all drove in runs for the Dawgs, with Crowell launching a pinch hit two run homer in the sixth to break the game open.
Graham Brunner allowed three hits and no runs over five innings in a dominant performance. He struck out six and the bullpen followed that up by striking out six more, allowing only one hit.
The Dawgs hit the road for seven games starting Monday in Medicine Hat.
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that most users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing Sunday after severe thunderstorms in Rivière-Éternité, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Federal, provincial governments 'ill-prepared' for transition into clean energy sector: report
A new report found that Canada may not be prepared to make for a smooth transition to clean energy as demand for oil and gas is on the decline; possibly affecting several communities and thousands of jobs.
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Young rioters clashed with police into early Sunday and targeted a mayor's home with a burning car, injuring members of his family, as France saw a fifth night of unrest after the police killing of a teenager.
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada Day
Canada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday
Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
Caught on camera: Boaters rescued off B.C. coast
A dramatic rescue off the coast of B.C. was captured on camera Friday evening.
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
A new reality for Ontario summer day camps: possible disruptions due to air quality
In many southern Ontario cities, eye-watering haze forced daycares and schools to move recess indoors for some days in June, while outdoor team sports cancelled practices and some Canada Post mail delivery was halted.
WEATHER | Smog advisory lifted in Montreal but air quality remains a 'moderate' risk
Those four golden words -- 'no alerts in effect' -- graced the top of Environment Canada's Montreal webpage Sunday morning. But that doesn't mean the smoke is undetectable. The city air still appeared hazy in the early hours of the day, but Environment Canada says the risk level has been bumped down to 'moderate.'
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo 'ramping up' fare inspections at O-Train stations and some bus routes
OC Transpo is reintroducing fare inspections following the COVID-19 pandemic, with officers checking whether riders have paid the fares at transit stations and on bus routes.
-
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 21 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa this summer.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 21 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa this summer.
-
Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red, white and rain gear covered downtown Ottawa and several parks across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
-
Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze
A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
Sask. community newspaper celebrates 90 years
The Watrous Manitou (TWM) newspaper has been printing in Saskatchewan for 90 years.
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
'A better future for all of us': Winnipeggers celebrate Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations were extra special for some newcomers to Winnipeg.
-
Jets bring back Brossoit, re-sign Namestnikov on day one of free agency
The Winnipeg Jets have made a few deals on the first day of NHL free agency.
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Watch Regina's Canada Day fireworks
If you want to watch the Canada Day fireworks in Regina, but can’t make it down to Wascana Park, you can catch them here.
-
'It brings people together': Wascana Park offers Canada Day celebrations
Wascana Park was the place to be on July 1, as thousands celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Regina residents celebrate the Lieutenant Governor's Canada Day
The Government House hosted their Canada Day celebration, which was put on by the Lieutenant Governor.