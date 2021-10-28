Winnipeg man charged in single-vehicle QEII rollover that dumped unsecured load

CALGARY -

Authorities say charges have been laid against a man from Winnipeg who was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday evening.

Innisfail RCMP say they responded to the scene of a crash on the QEII Highway south of the community.

When they arrived, officers found a southbound semi tractor-trailer had flipped onto its side and was blocking both southbound lanes.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was assessed at the scene and released by EMS.

"The southbound lanes of the QEII Highway were temporarily shut down while tow trucks removed the tractor trailer unit from the roadway," police said in release. "Link Contracting from Innisfail attended the scene as well, in order to remove the heavy metal objects which had fallen off the trailer."

There are no details on what the objects were, but police say the driver is facing charges as a result.

The 35-year-old, from Winnipeg, is charged with operating a motor vehicle transporting goods without securing goods properly, under the Vehicle Equipment Regulations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 1-403-227-3342.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play.