Police are looking for a man in connection to a homicide in Winnipeg in the summer and say he is believed to be in the Calgary, Edmonton or Vancouver area.

Winnipeg police issued an appeal to the public on Tuesday for information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Matthew Marjanovic.

Police say Marjanovic is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Mustafa Peyawary.

Peyawary was found unresponsive and not breathing at a residence in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue in Winnipeg on August 13, 2017. He later died from his injuries.

Marjanovic is believed to be in western Canada and police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

He is described as:

Caucasian

168 cm or 5’6” tall

64 Kg or 140 lbs

Short brown hair

Brown eyes

Numerous tattoos

Anyone with information regarding Marjanovics whereabouts or any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Winnipeg homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).