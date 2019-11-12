CALGARY – Calgarians itching to strap on their skis and get out their snowboard are in for a treat this week as WinSport has announced it will be open for the winter season this Friday.

Officials say staff have been busy over the past two weeks building up a good base of snow on the hills and, with a little bit of help from Mother Nature, everything is ready for the facility to open at the end of the week.

“Mother Nature’s roller-coaster temperatures over the past couple of weeks haven’t been ideal, but we have taken every opportunity to ensure that we have great conditions for opening day,” said Mike Tanner, WinSport’s director of venues, in a release.

For the first day of the season, staff say the main hill between the two quad chairlifts will be open along with the '88 Express chairlift and all magic carpets as well.

WinSport will be open during the week starting Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Updates on hill conditions can be found on their website.

WinSport's Tube Park is scheduled to open on Dec. 20.