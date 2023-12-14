Winter conditions return for Thursday, warmer weather for the weekend

Most of central and southern Alberta will undergo a cooldown throughout the day Thursday and be subject to a variety of precipitation due to a shortwave trough moving west to east over the Rockies.

Initially, the warmer temperature profile will translate to rain then mixed precipitation north, south and east of Calgary early in the day.

By Thursday afternoon, this will be heavy, wet snow, with the highest accumulations (5 to 10 centimetres) forecast for the Red Deer region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for central British Columbia due to incoming precipitation.

As of 10 a.m., many B.C. highways were showing deteriorating conditions and/or poor visibility. The road conditions in southeastern Alberta are strikingly different with minimal snow cover and dry roads.

Calgary may see some light and scattered precipitation Thursday and into Friday, but there is good model agreement that the bulk of precipitation will stay north and east of the city.

Both the daytime highs and overnight lows in Calgary will remain above seasonal for the next five days which will help with the freeze-thaw cycle that has left many pedestrian surfaces covered in ice.

Highs will remain above freezing this week with overnight lows closer to the average daytime high of -1 C.