Winter is back, as heavy snowfall hits parts of Calgary

Winter resumed early Sunday morning in Calgary as heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the city.

The wet, heavy snowfall created difficult driving conditions, and according to a city release, could get worse as the day progresses.

The city issued an update at 8 a.m. Sunday saying that snow that was expected to end around noon is now forecast to continue through Sunday afternoon.

The temperature is expected to drop throughout Sunday, from -1 to -5, potentially creating icy conditions. Windy conditions also created a significant amount of blowing snow.

Good morning, winter and the snow has returned and our crews are focused on keeping the roads safe! Adapt driving conditions today as the temperature is expected to drop this afternoon. Find out more about The City's priority snow plan by visiting https://t.co/eE0ljPokh1 #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/qOG3rxDZ0E — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 22, 2023

The city said it has crews applying material and plowing the city's busiest roads, including Memorial Drive, Crowchild and Glenmore.

Macleod Trail between 36 Avenue and 25 Avenue is closed due a fatal vehicle collision.

@yyctransportation is also reporting a traffic incident at Shaganappi Trail and Stoney Trail N.W.

A two vehicle collision at 52nd Street and Temple Drive N.E. is blocking north and the southbound left lane, according to @yyctransportation.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident on 52 St and Temple Dr NE, blocking the NB and SB left lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Zmq5QrxKHb — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 22, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.