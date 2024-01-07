Winter returns to Calgary with snow and plunging temperatures

After a long mild stretch, winter returned to Calgary Saturday night.

The flakes started flying late in the evening and are expected to continue through Sunday afternoon, the city said in a media release.

The city said it is concentrating on plowing major routes throughout the city and applying a pickle mixture to the streets.

Temperatures also plummeted overnight, reaching double-digits below zero in Calgary.

At noon, the temperature was -14C with a wind chill of -23. The high for the day is -11C.