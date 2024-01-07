CALGARY
Calgary

    • Winter returns to Calgary with snow and plunging temperatures

    Winter weather returned to Calgary Saturday night after the warmest December in 141 years Winter weather returned to Calgary Saturday night after the warmest December in 141 years

    After a long mild stretch, winter returned to Calgary Saturday night.

    The flakes started flying late in the evening and are expected to continue through Sunday afternoon, the city said in a media release.

    The city said it is concentrating on plowing major routes throughout the city and applying a pickle mixture to the streets.

    Temperatures also plummeted overnight, reaching double-digits below zero in Calgary.

    At noon, the temperature was -14C with a wind chill of -23. The high for the day is -11C.

