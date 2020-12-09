CALGARY -- As I type this (6:00 am), a surface low borne of Pacific moisture is swinging straight through. Our temperature outside is sitting near zero, which means a partial melt is occurring with these falling flakes: it's great packing snow, but it's going to be a terror to scoop off the driveway! Take your time out there with it today.

Snowfall totals in Calgary were wavering as high as 20 centimetres in some forecast models yesterday, but even yesterday, we projected that over 10 cm would end up as a stretch. Now, I'm leaning on 5-8 cm by the end of this set-up, especially as Kananaskis and Okotoks sit under snowfall warnings that may account for 10-15 cm by the end of this snow band.

Here's the thing, though: it's rapidly-moving. By tonight, the snow falling above us now will be over Winnipeg. How's that for a Clipper? When the snow passes, we're into mainly cloudy conditions, gradually clearing overnight and helping to plunge us below normal for a while, though we'll see future flurries limited to a few flakes, if at all. This all comes back to Arctic high pressure settling in and sticking around, but note the Sunday conditions: when the high and low are the same like that, you can expect overnight temperatures to assist in improving conditions for the start of next week.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Snow, 5-8 cm, then mainly cloudy by mid-afternoon

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Saturday:

Chance of flurries

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -15 C

Sunday:

Chance of flurries

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Both photographs today come from Peter – I don't know about recency, but they found their way to the folder yesterday and deserved some attention!