CALGARY -- The jet sinks, and our temperatures deliver on it. I haven't gotten to chat about this for a bit: the Polar Vortex. It's happily swirling away in the Arctic, extending a trough that rolls from the Pacific to the Atlantic across Canada. So, we're going to get cold, and we're going to remain cold.

Cool weather won't depart for a while, with little respite in the long-range outlook. That means yesterday's ~5 cm of snow is likely going to have some staying power, with additive moments possible tomorrow and again on Sunday. Both snow events listed for the five-day are unlikely to trigger further than 1-2 cm.

The Polar Vortex isn't going anywhere – all through the weekend, we can expect temperatures to be in flux. It's like being in a chilly fishbowl, with occasional disturbances rolling by.

There's a slight chance for our wind pattern today to boost us into the low positives – not enough to trigger a widespread melt, however, nor again on Monday, when we should push back to a weak positive high. That will be short-lived; the expectations for Tuesday involve another drop-off below seasonal.

Here’s the five-day:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Sunday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -12 C

Love it or hate it, wintry photos really do have something special to them. Thanks to Dianna near Bearspaw and Teresa in Airdrie for sending these great shots along!

