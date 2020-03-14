CALGARY -- With "a long period of snowfall" expected, winter storm and snowfall warnings remain in place from Environment Canada for much of southern Alberta on Saturday morning.

And extreme cold warnings are place across much of the northern half of the province.

As many people in the province are self isolating and practising social distancing because of concerns over the coronavirus, Calgary is forecast to receive between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," reads a warning for the city.

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate on highways across southern Alberta throughout the day and into the evening.

"Snowfall, heavy at times, will continue into this evening for some communities, easing in the warned region from west to east throughout the day," reads the warning.

"Northeasterly winds will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, lasting through the afternoon for some areas."

Most regions in the southern half of the province are expected to see between 20 and 30 centimetres and some areas could see as much as 40 cms.

As of 8 a.m., snowfall warnings are in place for the following areas:

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Calgary

And winter storm warnings are in place for the following areas:

Kananaskis-Canmore

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath

Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park

Cypress Hill Provincial Park-Foremost

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River

Medicine Hat-Bow Island-Suffield

Extreme cold warnings are also in place for several northern parts of the province, where temperatures are expected to drop to to -40 C range.