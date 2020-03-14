CALGARY -- With "a long period of snowfall" expected, winter storm and snowfall warnings were in place from Environment Canada for much of southern Alberta on Saturday morning however most of those were lifted by mid-afternoon.

Extreme cold warnings were in place across much of the northern half of the province, which were also lifted by mid-afternoon.

As many people in the province are self isolating and practising social distancing because of concerns over the coronavirus, Calgary was forecast to receive between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow throughout the day, however accumulations didn't materialize.

As of 4 p.m., winter storm warnings remained for the southeast corner of the province, including:

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River

Medicine Hat-Bow Island-Suffield

Extreme cold warnings were also in place for several northern parts of the province, where temperatures are expected to drop to to -40 C range, however most of those were also lifted by mid-afternoon.