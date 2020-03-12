CALGARY -- It's going to be a snowy weekend in southern Alberta as a winter storm is expected to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to some regions of the province.

Environment Canada has a series of winter storm watches and warnings in place for every southern Alberta region, as well as a few snowfall warnings that caution the "long duration snowfall event" is expected to kick off Thursday afternoon.

"We're caught between arctic air pushing in from the north, and a low-pressure center pumping moisture in from the southwest," said CTV Calgary meterologist Kevin Stanfield. "That arctic air is our dominant temperature purveyor, and we can expect some tremendous chill from it."

Winter storm warnings are currently in place for Kananaskis - Canmore, and Okotoks - High River - Claresholm. According to Environment Canada, hazardous winter weather conditions are expected to start this afternoon, with up to 40 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Saturday evening.

"The heaviest snow is likely working in Friday evening and Saturday morning, trailing off late Saturday afternoon," Stanfield said.

Environment Canada has winter storm watches in place for areas in the southern tip of the province:

Snowfall warnings

As of Thursday morning, Calgary is one of several regions currently under a snowfall warning. According to Environment Canada, the city and surrounding areas are expected to see between 10 to 20 centimentres of snow.

"Calgary's snowfall total is still somewhat 'up in the air,' as upslope flow, (the force of wind guiding snow up the Rockies, only to have that same band cool and precipitate further) is a trigger point for this," Stanfield said.

As far as Calgary goes, Stanfield said a low-ball estimate is close to 12 centimetres, with high-ended models projecting up to 25 centimetres.

"With upslope flow as the main concern, it’s not out of the question that 25 cm is surpassed as this band works in tomorrow, then back out again Saturday evening."

Snowfall warnings are currently in place for:

Environment Canada advises people to monitor all alerts and forecasts and report severe weather conditions by emailing abstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #abstorm.