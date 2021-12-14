Wintery conditions prompt fast action from city crews and police

Calgarians are getting another taste of winter weather with a blanket of snow covering many roads in the city, making Tuesday's commute a slippery one.

From slowdowns to accidents, police and city roads crews have been kept busy, and more can be expected for the rest of the week.

All of the city's 125 snow removal vehicles are operating throughout Calgary, focused on clearing the busiest Priority 1 routes before moving on to hills and major intersections.

"Our salt is still effective in these temperatures, but should the temperature dip any further, we might start throwing some aggregates into the mix," said roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy.

"What Calgarians are going to notice is that the roads that we've treated are those major routes, and then when you get into your residential areas, you are going to see some snow coverage on those roads. The snow will be packed down by vehicles going over them but we just want to remind people to take the time to get to where they need to go."

P1 routes see between 5,000 and 20,000 daily trips, like Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.

According to the Calgary Police Service, 38 collisions were reported on Tuesday between midnight and 9:30 AM. Of those, seven resulted in injury, five were reported as hit-and-runs and 26 were non-injury crashes.

With the weather expected to remain frosty for the rest of the week, officials say city crews are ready to roll.

"The past couple of winters we really haven't seen a lot of accumulation. But over the later part of November and into December, we are seeing consistent accumulations," said McGeachy.

"Thankfully, these are smaller events with small accumulations, but they're consistently happening. So our crews are going back out and working on the primary routes."

More information on the city's seven-day snow removal plan can be found on the city's website.

Residents are also being reminded to clear sidewalks in front of private properties within 24-hours of a snowfall ending.