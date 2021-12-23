With 1 day to go, Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign looks for late boost

CALGARY -

The Salvation Army needs a late surge to hit its fundraising goal in its annual Kettle Campaign.

The organization issued a release Thursday, disclosing that with a day to go in its holiday fundraising campaign, it has raised 52 per cent of its $3 million goal.

Funds raised by the Kettle Campaign remain in the local community, distributed to families in need.

“Because the donations stay local, we can tailor our services to what is needed in that area, be it food bank services, addiction recovery care, job search programs, after-school care," said Salvation Army public relations secretary Major Jamie Locke in a release. "The donations we receive this time of year make our programs possible.”

“The people we help are often at one of the lowest points in their life,” added Locke. “We are just trying to make sure that every person that reaches out to us for help receives it, and these donations help make that happen.”

Kettle donations can be made until 1 p.m. Christmas Eve with cash, cheque, or tiptap with your debit or credit card. They can also call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or donate online at SalvationArmy.ca/donate.