LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- As the pandemic's fourth wave gathers steam, Medicine Hat has seen a sharp rise in new COVID-19 infections, lending urgency to a new vaccination campaign launched by the city.

The city was up to 495 active cases today, almost double the active cases from a week ago.

Medicine Hat is now home to the second-highest active case rate in the province, trailing only the Town of Banff.

The dramatic rise has not gone unnoticed by local leaders who have launched a new vaccination campaign.

“Ultimately it’s up to each one of us to get through this and really where that comes down to is vaccinations," said Merrick Brown, Medicine Hat's director of emergency management.

While the message is to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, there’s one group in particular the campaigns hopes to appeal to.

Brown said the main target is those aged between 20 and 40.

57 per cent of this age group are partially vaccinated while only 47 are fully vaccinated.

Those numbers are about 10 per cent lower than the provincial average.

Brown didn’t mince words, saying “Pretty simple solution to this: that age group needs to get vaccinated. Pretty simple, I don’t know how else to do it other than that.”

BILLBOARDS

The city will be putting up billboards across Medicine Hat urging everyone to get vaccinated in addition to promoting the message online.

The campaign is being support by the AHS.

Dr. Vivien Suttorp, the south zone medical officer of health, said that for case numbers to go down, residents of Medicine Hat will have to work together.

“There are a number of strategies that we can implement ourselves," she said. "As families, as business owners, as school divisions, as municipalities and again, as we always say, we’re all in this together to stop and end this pandemic.”

In addition to encouraging vaccinations the city also reminded residents about other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Things like staying home when sick, washing your hands often and coughing or sneezing into your arms can help limit the spread of COVID-19 and influenza.

But the main takeaway from today is the City of Medicine Hat wants to get more needles into arms.

“If you’re eligible and have not been immunized yet, please book your immunization appointment as soon as possible” said Brown.

With files from Sean Marks