CALGARY -- Police are releasing a photo of a suspect from a March hit-and-run in Sunalta in the hope someone will recognize her.

A 2008 Ford Fusion was headed north on 17th Street just after 5:30 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at 11th Avenue S.W. and collided with another vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the Fusion then sped away. That vehicle was found a short distance away but the driver had fled.

"Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and learned that he had loaned the vehicle to a friend," police said in a release.

"We were able to confirm they were not the driver at the time of the collision. Charges are pending against the registered owner of the vehicle for a number of offences, including having an uninsured motor vehicle."

A witness was able to take a photo of the suspect driver as they fled from the vehicle.

Police say all attempts to identify this person have failed and they are now turning to the public for assistance with both identifying and locating her.

The suspect driver is described as being female with a medium build and black hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black shirt and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.