CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man.

Safar Ali Safari was pronounced dead on the evening of Oct. 16 after being dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

Investigators suspect the shooting occurred when a group of people, who arrived in multiple vehicles, gathered near the intersection of 84th Street and McKnight Blvd. N.E., just east of Stoney Trail.

Police have determined that several vehicles travelled through the area during the approximate time of the shooting — believed to have occurred between 8:15 and 8:50 p.m. — and witnesses are encouraged to come forward.

After reviewing CCTV footage secured from the scene, investigators would like to speak with the occupants of:

Two semi-truck trailers

A silver Dodge Ram truck

A black Lexus IS250

According to investigators, the driver of a silver Volkswagen Jetta with noticeable damage was seen stopping next to two of the vehicles connected with the gathering and appeared to speak with some of those involved. The Jetta was recorded doing a U-Turn and followed the vehicles as they left the area.

Anyone who witnessed the gathering or has dash cam footage from the area near the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.