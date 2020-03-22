CALGARY -- Police and ambulance crews responded to the 700 block of 17 Avenue SW in Calgary Sunday afternoon following reports of gunfire.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Police said they received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Witnesses in the area have reported hearing several gunshots.

Police have one person in custody.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.