Witnesses report hearing gunshots in Calgary core
CTV News Calgary Published Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:07PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:27PM MDT
Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of 17 Avenue SW on Sunday. (Darren Wright/CTV News Edmonton)
CALGARY -- Police and ambulance crews are on scene at the 700 block of 17 Avenue SW in Calgary.
The call came in around 4:30 p.m.
Police said they received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.
Witnesses in the area have reported hearing several gunshots.
Police have one person in custody.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.
