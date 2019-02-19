Members of the Okotoks RCMP detachment are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 61-year-old woman died as a result of a Sunday afternoon crash.

According to RCMP, the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, died after striking a light standard shortly after noon on February 17 at the intersection of 32 Street and North Railway Street, near Seaman Stadium.

The woman suffered severe injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the crash site. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

RCMP members have not determined the cause of the fatal crash but suspect multiple witnessed the incident. Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.