CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle in a Sunday morning hit-and-run in the city’s southwest.

Officers were called at 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of 37 Street and 13 Avenue S.W. on Dec.13 for reports of a injury collision.

When police arrived, they discovered two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

A 37-year-old man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A 38-year-old woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured sedan that was last seen driving northbound on 37 Street S.W.

The vehicle will likely have front-end-damage and may have damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle is asked to call the Calgary Police at 403-567-4000.