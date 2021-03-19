CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's help regarding an incident where a driver was followed and intimidated for several kilometres in northwest Calgary.

Officials say the incident began on March 11, between 4:30 and 5 p.m. when a male driver was leaving northwest Calgary and heading towards Cochrane.

When the driver was on Harvest Hills Boulevard N. heading towards Stoney Trail N.W., he noticed another driver in a white Nissan Altima was following him.

The victim drove westbound on Stoney Trail, exiting westbound on Highway 1A toward Cochrane.

During the incident, police say the offender attempted to intimidate the victim by altering their speed and driving erratically around the victim.

Once the victim reached Cochrane, he managed to evade the other driver near Centre Avenue.

Now, police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the encounter or were driving through the area indicated on the map below:

(Supplied)

Officials say the offender's vehicle possessed a number of identifiable stickers on the rear windshield, including a #NovaScotiaStrong decal and two Trump 2020 stickers.

Investigators are also seeking any dash cam video from other drivers that could help with the case.

Police don't have any details on anything that might have occurred prior to the incident that could have resulted in the inappropriate conduct of the other driver.

Anyone who has information about this incident, who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips