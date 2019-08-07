Drugs and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors in a fatal crash on Deerfoot Trail near the Calf Robe Bridge early Monday and police are now asking any witnesses to contact them.

A dark-coloured SUV was heading south on Deerfoot Trail about 6:30 a.m. Monday when it left the road near the Calf Robe Bridge, striking the concrete base of an overhead sign post, which launched the vehicle into the air.

The SUV rolled several times and came to a rest off the roadway.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact police through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.