Witnesses to Seton assault asked to call Calgary police
Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed an assault in the community of Seton last month to come forward.
Police say a man assaulted a woman in a grassy area near Seton Way and Seton Drive S.E. at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The woman sought help from a nearby resident who called police.
"After speaking with the victim and the complainant, police were able to quickly locate the suspect who was taken into custody," said police in a Tuesday news release.
The suspect has been charged, but as the incident was domestic in nature, police aren't releasing his name in order to protect the identity of the victim.
Investigators believe there were witnesses who drove by the area at the time of the assault and honked their horns in an effort to stop it from continuing.
Police are looking to speak to those people, as well as anyone else with information, and are asking them to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
