Witnesses, video sought as Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates shooting by police in southeast Calgary

Alberta's police watchdog is collecting witnesses as it investigates an incident in southeast Calgary that ended with an officer shooting a suspect.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was called in on July 22, after one of two officers called to the 1100 block of 39th Street S.E. opened fire on a man allegedly armed with a sledgehammer.

The man was struck in the arm, given first aid and transported to hospital for further medical attention.

ASIRT is called in whenever the actions of police in the province result in serious injury or death, as well as for "serious or sensitive" allegations of misconduct.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video of the incident, is asked to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.

As previously reported, police responded around 6 a.m. on July 22 for reports of a break-and-enter at a home in the area.

Police said at the time an upstairs tenant allegedly broke into the basement suite and attacked the downstairs tenants with a weapon.

Police said they attempted to end the situation by other means before one of the two officers opened fire.

Neighbours also said at the time police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but it was not working.

ASIRT says a Taser and pepper spray were used before the shot was fired.

ASIRT says at least one of the two officers had an active body-worn camera at the time of the shooting.