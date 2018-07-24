The Western Major Baseball League (WMBL) plans to extend its regular season beginning in 2019 to increase the number of games each team plays when weather in the prairies is normally at its best.

WMBL president Kevin Kvame announced the decision on Tuesday, July 24 in a statement.

“It was determined that our teams and our fans would benefit from an extension of the regular season in order to offer more home games during the best weather of the summer,” said Kvame.

Kvame says the regular season will increase from 48 regular season games to 56 regular season games next season. To accommodate the change as well as the schooling of the college players, the playoffs will be reduced from a best-of-five format to best-of-three series.

Each of the league’s 12 teams (six based in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan will host an additional four regular season home games under the new format.