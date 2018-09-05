

CTV Calgary Staff





Parks Canada say wolves in the Bow Valley Parkway are exhibiting bold behaviour and officials have issued a warning for the area.

The warning extends from the Fireside day use area to Castle Junction and includes campgrounds and recreational areas.

Officials say a wolf entered the Castle Mountain Campground last week at night and came within metres of campers.

Visitors are reminded not to approach or feed wildlife and to ensure all food and garbage is stored inside vehicles.

Parks Canada says visitors should report all carnivore sightings to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.