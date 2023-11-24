CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman, 37, dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 3

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 3 in southwest Alberta on Thursday evening.

    RCMP said it received a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 3 at Range Road 31 near Burmis, Alta., just before 6 p.m.

    Responders arrived and tended to the victim, a 37-year-old woman from Blairmore, Alta., but she died on the scene from her injuries.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

    RCMP are investigating the collision but said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

    Burmis is located approximately 200 kilometres south of Calgary.

