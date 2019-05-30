Lethbridge police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while viewing a showhome on Wednesday.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was working at a city showhome on May 29 when a man entered the office and asked to view a home a short distance away.

The sales associate went with the man to the empty home and while they were inside the basement, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, the victim contacted her coworkers for help. One of her colleagues arrived at the scene just as the suspect was leaving.

That person was able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle to police, leading to his arrest.

Maneesh Kumar Khokar, 42, of Lethbridge is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Lethbridge police say it was a random attack and the victim and accused are unknown to each other.