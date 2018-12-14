Two people were transported to hospital Friday afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle in a southwest neighbourhood.

EMS officials confirm a woman in her 40’s and a three-year-old girl were walking near the intersection of Spruce Drive and 8 Avenue Southwest when they were struck shortly before 4:30 p.m. The woman was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre and the girl was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Both patients were said to have suffered serious injuries but their conditions were considered to be non-life threatening at the time of transport.

A section of Spruce Drive was closed to traffic for roughly three hours following the collision. The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the incident.