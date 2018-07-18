RCMP say charges are pending against a 46-year-old woman after a group of dogs were found in distress in a motel room in Innisfail on Wednesday.

Authorities were called at about 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious woman spotted at the Blue Bird Motel in Innisfail, believed to have dogs in her possession contrary to a court order.

She was located and arrested and early the next day, police attended the woman’s room and located a group of eight dogs in medical distress.

Investigators say the dogs were all in crates and had access to food and water, but many of the crates were too small for the breeds. As well, the fact that they were in such close quarters gave RCMP cause for concern, especially because of the weather conditions.

The animals were removed and taken to a kennel north of the community where they are currently being properly cared for.

Police are also investigating a complaint of a woman allegedly posing as a law enforcement official questioning a woman about her dog and attempting to seize the animal.

There is no information linking the two cases at this time, but Innisfail RCMP ask that any members of the public who has encountered a woman asking questions about their animals to contact them.

Police are also asking for the public’s help to identify the eight dogs recovered from the hotel room to determine if any of them have been stolen.

The investigation into both incidents is still ongoing.

Klassic Kennels, the facility housing the dogs, posted the following to its Facebook page on Wednesday along with an appeal for information to find the owners of the dogs, if they indeed turn out to be stolen.

The owner of Klassic Kennels says that two of the dogs seized have already been idenitifed using technology such as microchipping and tattooing and they are well on their way to positively identifying a third dog.

If you have any information, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.