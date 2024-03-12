CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman arrested after police execute 'high-risk' search warrant at Lethbridge home

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Share

    One woman was arrested after police executed a “high-risk” search warrant at a home in Lethbridge.

    Lethbridge police said their operation in the 1000 block of 27 A Street North was complete, in an updated news release just before 1 p.m.

    One woman was arrested without incident. Five others were initially detained and released without charges.

    Police said there is no ongoing risk to members of the public, but officers will remain on scene.

    Local residents can resume regular activity in the area.

    The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News