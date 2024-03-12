Woman arrested after police execute 'high-risk' search warrant at Lethbridge home
One woman was arrested after police executed a “high-risk” search warrant at a home in Lethbridge.
Lethbridge police said their operation in the 1000 block of 27 A Street North was complete, in an updated news release just before 1 p.m.
One woman was arrested without incident. Five others were initially detained and released without charges.
Police said there is no ongoing risk to members of the public, but officers will remain on scene.
Local residents can resume regular activity in the area.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
