Woman arrested, charged in drug investigation by Piikani Nation RCMP

A 24-year-old woman is facing a number of charges connected to a drug trafficking investigation on the Piikani First Nation.

On Dec. 26, RCMP launched an investigation into drug activity in the community in response to several tips from the public about the situation.

On Jan. 8, police executed a search warrant on a home in Brocket, where they found quantities of crack cocaine, multiple unconfirmed prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.

The woman, who was not named by RCMP, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek on March 7.

The arrest comes after the Piikani Nation recently announced a state of emergency over the opioid crisis affecting the community.

The alert was prompted by four of its members dying of drug overdoses.

The nation says it is offering supports and services to residents who have lost family members or friends to overdoses.