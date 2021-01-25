CALGARY -- A woman is in police custody following a standoff at a southeast condo building that temporarily displaced tenants for several hours.

Police responded to the building on Inglewood Park S.E. just before 4 p.m. Sunday following reports an armed woman had attempted to break in to several units.

Officers determined the suspect had gained access to one of the units and confirmed the occupants fled the suite unharmed when she entered.

Following a lengthy standoff that involved negotiators and members of the tactical unit, the woman was arrested without incident at around 1:30 a.m.

Residents of the building were permitted to return to their units.

Police have not disclosed whether a weapon was seized during the arrest or if charges are pending against the suspect.