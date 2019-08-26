Lethbridge police have charged a 27-year-old woman in connection with a robbery and arson and a warrant has been issued for a man suspected of being involved in the robbery.

A masked man and woman went into an Esso gas station in the 300 block of Bluefox Blvd. N. about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 16 where the woman pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk while the man remained near the exit.

She was given an undisclosed amount of money and the pair fled westbound in a vehicle driven by a second man.

The clerk was not injured.

Then on Aug. 21, just before 10 p.m., emergency crews were called to a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Avenue N.

While crews were at the scene, a female approached police and reported multiple fires having been set inside her home, two blocks away, which she put out herself.

Firefighters went to the woman’s home in the 700 block of 9th Avenue N. and spent time extinguishing hotspots.

Damages in the first fire are estimated at $50,000 and damages in the second fire were estimated at $20,000.

A fire investigator later determined both fires were intentionally set.

Police were able to identify a suspect and a woman was arrested on Saturday.

Tila Bailey Scout, 27, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Robbery with a firearm

Being disguised during the commission of an offence

Two counts of arson to property

A warrant has been issued for James Patrick Williams, 32, of Lethbridge.

He is charged with:

Robbery with a firearm

Being disguised during the commission of an offence

Theft of a motor vehicle

Police are also working to identify the second suspect who drove the getaway car during the robbery.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts or the identity of the second robbery suspect is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.