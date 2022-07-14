Woman arrested, hostage injured during police incident in Lethbridge
Woman arrested, hostage injured during police incident in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say a woman has been arrested as a result of a "high risk incident" at a law office in the city's south end.
Officials say police were called to respond to a situation involving a business in the 400 block of Fifth Street South, which is the location of the Melcor Centre.
There are few details about what happened, but police say a woman was arrested after an employee at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance Society was taken hostage inside the building.
The worker suffered life-threatening injuries as a result and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police haven't said how the victim was injured.
While the threat has been resolved, residents are being told the stay away from the building until the investigation is complete.
Further details will be released when they become available.
