Woman arrested in connection with July shooting, robbery along Macleod Trail

Calgary Police Service officials confirm a woman who was wanted in connection with a July shooting in the Beltline has been arrested.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was located near the intersection of Macleod Trail and 14th Avenue S.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on July 2 and taken to hospital with what police referred to as life-altering injuries.

Two people — Jeremy Ferguson and Caitlin Thomas — were apprehended and charged with attempted murder while Samuel Graydon was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Warrants were issued in August for Alexandra Rae Pengelly, who was 21 at the time, on charges of robbery with a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

Police confirmed Monday that Pengelly was arrested Oct. 13 at an undisclosed location.