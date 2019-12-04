CALGARY -- Police say charges have been laid against a woman in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation into known prolific offenders operating in the Olds area.

Officers conducting surveillance as part of the operation on Dec. 3 noticed an unattended truck outside a home in the community that had a stolen licence plate attached to it.

A woman soon left the home, got into the truck and drove away.

A short time later, police pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver.

An inspection of the truck, believed to have been stolen from Innisfail, Alta., found the ignition had been punched out.

Several break-in tools and items of stolen property were found inside.

RCMP say the driver was also in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Starr Audrey Bowman, 31, the driver of the truck, was arrested on several outstanding warrants including offences related to being unlawfully at large, failing to attend court, possession of stolen credit cards and a breach of probation.

Following the arrest, Bowman was charged with 14 new counts including possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of break-in instruments, failure to comply with a recognizance and failure to comply with a probation order.

Bowman was remanded into custody and is expected in Calgary provincial court on Dec. 5.

The investigation is still ongoing and Olds RCMP are requesting that anyone with information to contact them at 403-556-3323 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.