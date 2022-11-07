Woman attacked in Lethbridge road rage assault: police

Lethbridge police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect vehicle in a recent case of road rage where a woman was attacked in her vehicle.

Officials say the woman was followed to the 1500 block of 29 Street on Friday, Oct. 21, by a man driving a blue sedan. The male driver confronted the woman when she stopped, claiming she had cut him off earlier.

The man opened the driver's side door of the woman's vehicle and grabbed the woman by the wrists when she tried to draw attention by honking the horn, according to police.

He returned to his car and drove off.

The man is described as:

Being approximately 30 years old;

Having brush cut hair;

Possibly having a French accent; and,

Wearing a brown plaid shirt.

A surveillance image of the suspect vehicle was released.

Anyone who recognizes the sedan or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.